Patrick Reed wins the 82nd Masters

Scroll for more content...

Patrick Reed's Masters victory on Sunday spawned 1,000 headlines: a young American's first major championship, Reed's stormy past, his strained relationship with his parents, the failure of Rory McIlroy to make a serious run at Reed on Sunday.

Or, if you are the President of the United States, to tout your golf course.

Yes, you read that right.

Here's Trump's "congratulatory" tweet for Reed on Sunday night:

"Congratulations to Patrick Reed on his great and courageous MASTERS win! When Patrick had his amazing win at Doral 5 years ago, people saw his great talent, and a bright future ahead. Now he is the Masters Champion!"

Who owns Doral, you ask? That's the "Trump National Doral" -- if we're being formal.

Trump didn't mention the four other tournaments Reed had won before winning Sunday at Augusta. Just the one that was held on a golf course -- and resort -- that carried the "Trump" name.

This is not a coincidence. Time and time again over the last few years, Trump has shown a unique ability to find the Trump angle in almost every major news event - including tragic ones. (Anderson Cooper broke this down on TV in February.)

There's more. Lots more. But you get the point. In every situation -- joyous, tragic and everywhere in between -- Trump makes it about himself. Always.

Now. Human nature is such that we all tend to think "what does this mean for me" when something happens. Self-interest is always a very powerful motivator.

But we usually expect our leaders -- particularly the president -- to think of the broader good. Not just "how does this impact me" but "what does this mean for our country"?

There's lots of ways Trump is redefining "presidential" with every passing day in the White House. Add this one to the list.