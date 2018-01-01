Donald Trump 'feels' like there was voter fraud in 2016. So?

Here's an actual quote from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday afternoon:-"The president still feels there was a large amount of voter fraud."

So.

Well.

OK.

But, here's the thing: Last I checked, how the President or me or anyone else "feels" about a topic is not a substitute for the established facts. And, in this case the established facts simply do not bear out what Trump feels.

Study after study has shown that allegations of widespread and/or coordinated voter fraud simply isn't a thing.

Take-this study by Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt, in which he tracked US elections from 2000 to 2014 in search of voter fraud, or, as he put it, "specific, credible allegation that someone may have pretended to be someone else at the polls."

He found 31 such instances out of more than 1 billion (yes, billion with a "b") votes cast. Thirty-one! That's .0000031% of all ballots cast.

(That doesn't mean that each of those 31 shouldn't be examined closely in hopes of making that number zero. But what it-does-mean is that there is simply no evidence of any sort of broad-scale voter fraud in the country.)

In lieu of any evidence, Sanders offered this by way of explanation for Trump's "feeling": "We certainly know that there were a large number of incidences reported, but we can't be sure exactly how much because we weren't able to conduct the full review that the President wanted because a number of states did not want to cooperate and refused to participate."

It's true that Trump's vote fraud commission languished after 44 states and the District of Columbia failed to turn over some information to the group. But, that was far from a partisan move; 44 states refused!

And, citing that refusal as proof that some sort of bombshell details of widespread voter fraud does exist is super super sketchy.

