Man steals over $500 worth of liquor from store

Police are seeking information on a man who stole $560 worth of liquor from a local business in Macomb Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook photos of a man who entered the business alone and filled a bin with alcohol bottles before exiting the store and fleeing the scene in a black pickup truck.

The theft occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on April 2. The man is seen on surveillance wearing a black hoodie, dreadlocks and a cross tattoo on his left check, according to police reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Conklin at 586-307-9327.