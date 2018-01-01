Cardi B reveals apparent baby bump on 'SNL'

Scroll for more content...

It's been all love since Cardi B revealed she is expecting.

The rapper revealed her baby bump during her appearance this weekend on "Saturday Night Live," thus ending speculation that she and fiance Offset are set to become parents.

Cardi B posted a screen grab of singer Rihanna reveling in the news of the baby.

"The love I'm receiving is overwhelming," Cardi B wrote in a picture caption on her official Instagram account. "I can't thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri."

It's been an epic past year for Cardi B, who rose from being a stripper to a reality star to one of the hottest acts in hip hop.

The rapper recently talked to GQ magazine about her relationship with Offset, who is a member of the rap group Migos.

The couple met in January 2017 she said.

"Around Super Bowl time I told my publicist to tell him, because I was very shy, 'Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumb-a** after this,'" she said. "I never wanted to date a rapper because I would hate to look crazy in public."

Offset posted a photo of himself with Cardi B on Twitter over the weekend, writing that they're looking forward to their next chapter.

In a video posted on Instagram showing Cardi B after she performed on "SNL," she can be seen celebrating her reveal.

"I'm finally free," she says.