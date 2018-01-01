Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Documents: 5-year-old beaten to death by dad

Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.According to t...

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 12:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 9:15 PM

Court documents reveal that the father of a 5-year-old boy presumed missing was beaten to death.

Scroll for more content...

According to the affidavit, Joseph Ray Daniels admitted he struck Joe Clyde Daniels repeatedly in the body, upper torso, head and face with a closed fist until his son on April 4 was deceased at their residence on Garners Creek Road.

The affidavit says that Daniels placed the body of his 5-year-old son in the trunk of his car and disposed of his body in a remote, rural area.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported to the Dickson County Sheriff's Office as missing. His dad told deputies that Clyde had left the home barefooted dressed in his pajamas sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The elder Daniels admitted that he had killed his son during questioning on Friday, according to court documents.

Authorities announced his arrest on Saturday morning. Joe Clyde's body has still not been recovered.

Joseph Ray Daniels is being held on a $1 million bond. No court date has been set.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It