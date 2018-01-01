WWE WrestleMania 34 rakes in record-breaking $14.1 million

Clear
Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 8:22 PM

WrestleMania week continues today. Monday Night Raw kicks off tonight at 6-30 at the Smoothie King Center.

Meanwhile, the numbers are in and WrestleMania 34 is breaking a record!

WWE says it was the Superdome's highest-grossing entertainment event ever!

The pop-culture extravaganza brought in $14.1 million, beating the venue's previous record of $10 million, set by WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

More than 78,000 fans, from all 50 states and 67 countries, converged in the Superdome over a five-day period.

Next year's WrestleMania takes place in New Jersey.

