Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

2 Fort Campbell Soldiers Killed In Training Crash

Army officials have released the names of two soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed during a trainin...

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 6:23 PM

Army officials have released the names of two soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed during a training mission.

Scroll for more content...

Fort Campbell officials on Sunday identified the victims as 37-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Connolly and 28-year-old Warrant Officer James Casadona. Connolly was an instructor pilot and Casadona was a pilot in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Army officials have released the names of two soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed during a training mission.

Fort Campbell officials on Sunday identified the victims as 37-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Connolly and 28-year-old Warrant Officer James Casadona. Connolly was an instructor pilot and Casadona was a pilot in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It