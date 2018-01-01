Clear
Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly are expecting a baby

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 10:22 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 9:15 PM

Kenya Moore has long dreamed of becoming a mother, and fans found out Sunday night that she will.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member broke the news on the reunion show for season 10, which aired Sunday on Bravo.

Host Andy Cohen asked Moore, 47, whether there was any baby news to share. Moore said that she and husband Marc Daly "will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year."

"Oh my God, I said that," Moore said. "I don't want to talk about the details because I'm still very nervous about everything, so I want to get past a safe place."

Moore married Daly, a restaurateur, in a ceremony 10 months ago on a St. Lucia beach.

The wedding came as a shock to many fans who did not even know the pair were dating.

One of her story lines on the show had been Moore's desire to have a husband and children.

When Cohen asked Moore during the reunion whether she was hoping for a boy or a girl she said, "I want a healthy baby."

On Monday, Moore took to Instagram to confirm that she is pregnant and not using a surrogate.

"My heart is full thank you to everyone for all your well-wishes. I was not planning on speaking about my pregnancy this early as due to my age I'm high risk," she wrote in the caption. "Right now I want to focus on positivity and having a healthy baby. I do not have a surrogate but definitely would be open to it next time."

Moore revealed the news on the reunion show

Her desire for a family has been a part of the show

