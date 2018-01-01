Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What to do in a thunderstorm

CNN's Holly Firfer shares the best ways to stay safe and avoid being hit by lightning in a thunderstorm.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 10:16 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 8:12 PM

Scroll for more content...

A lightning strike killed one woman and injured four others on Saturday in White Springs, Florida, Sheriff J. Harrell Reid with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Lightning struck a camper trailer where five people were taking shelter from the rain because of the tremendous downpour, Reid said. A 23-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured.

The storm system included powerful winds, hail and isolated tornadoes, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

Severe storms and local heavy rains were forecast for Florida and much of the southeastern United States on Saturday, Brink said.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It