Search resumes for functionally deaf 76-year-old with dementia

On Sunday, the search resumes for a functionally deaf 76-year-old whose family says he went missing Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Piedmont Park Fire Department, Duncan Chapel Fire Department, S.C. Foothills Search and Rescue, Greenville County Emergency Response Team, Greenville County Emergency Management, and Pickens County Emergency Management are all working together for Sunday's search of the Paris Mountain area for Dale Hunter of Greenville, who has dementia and cochlear implants.

When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a green bathrobe. He is 5'11" and 162 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

On Thursday at around 11:45 a.m. he left to take a walk, and 10 minutes later his wife was unable to find him. The couple lives on Altamont Road, which runs across Paris Mountain in Greenville County.

On Sunday, search teams will cover the area with K-9s and also from the air, using extreme caution on the ground due to the steep and dangerous terrain.

At this time, authorities are not asking for volunteer assistance. Motorists in the area are asked to be alert and use caution due to emergency vehicles/personnel on side of the roadway.

Paris Mountain State Park personnel have been regularly checking their park area, the Piedmont Park Fire Department, Duncan Chapel Fire Department, and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have been traveling through the area yesterday and overnight checking all of the roadways.

Family members and volunteers have also passed out flyers to the community. Authorities ask residents in the area to continue to check their homes, outbuildings, and property.

Authorities say neighboring state and local law enforcement agencies have checked multiple locations that he could have traveled to if he was picked up from our area. His relatives say he loves Hendersonville, and that the Greenville County Sheriff's Office hasn't ruled out that he may have asked for a ride somewhere.

Family tells News 13 that Hunter has dementia for which he takes medication, and also has two cochlear implants that must be recharged; at this point, he will be unable to hear due to the implants no longer working. If you approach Dale Hunter, he might not hear or respond in a predictable manner.

If you come into contact with Dale Hunter, stay with him if possible and to call 911 immediately.