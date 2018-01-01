As many as 20 displaced by fire at Overland Park apartment building

Crews battled a fire and rescued several people at an apartment complex in Olathe on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

A person at a nearby playground had called 911 around 8:20 a.m. and said there was smoke coming from an apartment building at the Magnolia Parc apartment complex, which is in the area of 80th and Farley.

When crews arrived, there was visible smoke.

Crews from Overland Park, Lenexa, and Consolidated quickly worked to set up fire attack and rescue efforts to help several people get out of their apartments or off their balconies.

A total of 11 people were helped to evacuate the building, with several being helped off balconies.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital due to possible smoke inhalation. Another was treated at the scene and refused transport.

The fire damage was isolated to the apartment it started in, as well as the above apartment.

However, all units in the building had some level of smoke damage and up to 20 people will be displaced.

Efforts are being made to help them with short-term sheltering needs.

Smoke detectors could be heard in several apartments, but not in all of them. "It is important to ensure that smoke detectors are up to date and are actively working," the release from the fire department noted.