Debate over fishing regulation in Maunalua Bay

There's a controversy brewing about fishing at a popular Hawaii Kai ocean spot. Some groups are saying that Maunalua Bay is over-fished and it needs to stop, and others are saying there are plenty of fish and some people depend on those fish for food.

According to the minutes of the Kuliouou - Kalani Iki neighborhood board , 2 commercial fisherman complained that Mitch D'olier - who is on the board of Malama Maunalua- along with others proposed a new set of rules to regulate fishing at Maunalua Bay. But some fishermen disagree that fishing there is a problem.

"How do they know?" asked Makani Christiansen from the Maunalua Bay Recreational Advisory Council. "Because really if we look at it, is it over-fished?"

We were unable to reach Mitch D'olier but another member of Malama Maunalua says that over-fishing is a problem.

"The bay as a whole is degraded environmentaly and there's a number of factors playing into that," said Malama Maunalua Executive Director Doug Harper. "Fishing is a contributor to the degradation of the bay."

The neighborhood board minutes from last December says that D'olier and his team want to establish a fisheries enforcement unit in Maunalua Bay modeled after something similar in Maui. They also want to designate the bay as a herbivore preservation area. Members of Malama Maunalua say that they want all sides to come together for an agreement.