Milwaukee Fire and Police Departments save man who fell into the river

Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments helped a man who fell into the river early Sunday morning. The man was taken to...

Posted: Apr. 8, 2018 12:08 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 4:30 AM

Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments helped a man who fell into the river early Sunday morning. The man was taken to a hospital and is in good condition.

According to police, the 49-year-old man was walking along the River Walk, just north of Wisconsin Ave. and lost his balance and fell into the river. Milwaukee Police Department officers tossed a rescue tube to the man while they waited for assistance from Milwaukee Fire Department.

Milwaukee Fire Department used their Rescue Dive team and entered the water to assist the man and pull him to safety. The man was then taken to the hospital where he was listed in good condition.

