Vancouver standoff suspect faces judge; officers who fired shots identified

A suspect accused of ramming a patrol car faced a judge Friday and the officers who fired their guns at him during a standoff in Vancouver were identified by police.

Scroll for more content...

Brad Lee Reeves, 30, was arrested early Thursday morning.

Vancouver officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of East 26th Street.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the man inside was identified as Reeves, who was wanted in connection to other recent crimes.

Officers said Reeves ran away. After a search lasting for hours, Reeves was found hiding in a yard on the 2600 block of T Street, according to police.

During the incident, two Vancouver officers fired their guns, but nobody was injured.

The officers were identified as Officer Katie Endresen, 26, and Officer Christopher Simmons 38. Both officers were placed on critical incident leave, which is standard department protocol.

Court document state the other crimes Reeves was wanted for involved firing a gun at someone near Vancouver Lake Park last week and ramming a Vancouver patrol car twice Tuesday before fleeing into Portland. No serious injuries were reported in connection with those incidents.

Reeves appeared in court Friday on charges of first-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was not given bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.