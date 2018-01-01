Students meet with Senator on gun control legislation on Saturday

The resolve of the marches last month was to urge supporters to organize town hall meetings with local representatives to cement in the idea that change for stricter gun control was necessary.

In Farmington, on Saturday afternoon, that goal was met as students from Farmington High School met with Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Sitting in a circle, high school students asked the Senator about gun control legislation from their concerns of preventing gun violence and the Senator's take on arming teachers in school.

Channel 3 spoke with Senator Blumenthal on the students' organization and efforts.

"Their energy and passion is authentic and genuine inspiring in a way we've never seen spokespeople be before to end gun violence," remarked Senator Blumenthal.

Two Farmington High School juniors organized this town hall at the Farmington Senior Center on Saturday afternoon.

"Town halls are happening all over the country today so I think just being a part of that for our community to know that we did this and for Connecticut to know we're a part of it is really important," said Farmington High School Junior, Abby Simard.

By using social media, the group was able to bring the meeting to more people.

"This is our tool to just further communicate what we want to communicate," said Farmington High School Junior, Reya Kalaiarasu.

"I think this is one example of how we can do that by using technology."

And through platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, the movement can gain more momentum.

"Moving forward, we'll be voting pretty soon," said Simard. "I think it's important to learn about what our politicians stand for."

The parents in the backseat told Channel 3 that their children have their full support.

"I'm very much amazed with the brilliance and the organizational skills and the social care that these kids they have," said Kalai Arunmugam. "It's really amazing."