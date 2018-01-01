Clear

Lightning strike kills 1, injures 4 in Florida

A lightning strike killed one woman and injured four others on Saturday in White Springs, Florida, Sheriff J. Harrell...

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 9:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 7:22 PM

A lightning strike killed one woman and injured four others on Saturday in White Springs, Florida, Sheriff J. Harrell Reid with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Scroll for more content...

Lightning struck a camper trailer where five people were taking shelter from the rain because of the tremendous downpour, Reid said. A 23-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured.

The storm system included powerful winds, hail and isolated tornadoes, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

Severe storms and local heavy rains were forecast for Florida and much of the southeastern United States on Saturday, Brink said.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Winter weather again tonight, but a warm up is in sight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It