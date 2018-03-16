Trump criticizes FBI and Justice Dept., asks what they 'have to hide'

President Donald Trump on Saturday accused the Department of Justice of slow-walking "documents relating to FISA abuse," Hillary Clinton's emails, former FBI Director James Comey and others, and asked what it and the FBI "have to hide."

Scroll for more content...

"Lawmakers of the House Judiciary Committee are angrily accusing the Department of Justice of missing the Thursday Deadline for turning over UNREDACTED Documents relating to FISA abuse, FBI, Comey, Lynch, McCabe, Clinton Emails and much more," Trump wrote. "Slow walking - what is going on? BAD!"

"What does the Department of Justice and FBI have to hide?" Trump asked in a follow-up tweet. "Why aren't they giving the strongly requested documents (unredacted) to the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE? Stalling, but for what reason? Not looking good!"

Multiple media outlets reported this week that the Justice Department missed a subpoena deadline to provide the House Judiciary Committee documents related to an array of issues, including the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state, alleged surveillance abuses under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessons last month.

The Hill reported Thursday that Republicans on the House panel were "infuriated" over the missed deadline, which "they view as a stall by the Department of Justice (DOJ)."

CNN reported on Friday, however, that the Justice Department plans to produce 1,000 pages of information to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Last month, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte announced that he had subpoenaed the Department of Justice for information relating to "charging decisions in the investigation surrounding former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server, potential abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe."

After the subpoena had been issued, FBI Director Christopher Wray said last month that he would double the number of FBI staff charged with responding to House Republicans' various requests for information. Wray acknowledged in a statement that "the current pace of production is too slow."

The Justice Department said last month that about 3,000 documents had been produced since January.

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows vented his frustration over the missed deadline on Twitter this week.

"The deadline for the subpoena issued by Chairman Goodlatte was today at noon," he wrote. "We got no documents from the Department of Justice. Just a phone call. This is unacceptable -- it's time to stop the games. Turn over the documents to Congress and allow us to conduct oversight."

Last year, the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee announced a joint investigation into the conduct of the Justice Department in 2016. The announcement referenced a series of controversial actions taken by the FBI, including the bureau's handling of the Clinton email probe.