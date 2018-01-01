Clear

Man sentenced to 22 years for drug trafficking ring protected by corrupt BPD Detective

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his participation in a heroin drug trafficking ring that offi...

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 4:08 PM

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his participation in a heroin drug trafficking ring that officials say was protected by a corrupt former Baltimore Police Detective.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Antoine Washington was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of heroin that resulted in death.

Officials say evidence shows that Washington distributed heroin to customers in the Baltimore area.

The drug trafficking organization that Washington was a part of, also known as Shropshire Drug Trafficking Organization, caused overdoses including fatal overdoses through the drugs that they distributed.

Washington's sentence is followed by 5 years of supervised release.

