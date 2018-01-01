Several students say they are being stalked on MTSU campus

He's been banned from the library and the student union, but an MTSU senior says her stalker is still on campus.

MTSU Police says there isn't enough evidence to arrest Paul Oscai.

In police reports, students accuse Oscai of following them around the library, making unwanted advances and standing outside their apartment buildings.

"Nothing could be done until he physically harmed me or another student then we can get him charged," said the student.

The student, who does not want to be identified says she has been stalked by Oscai for months.

She remembers an early encounter with him on the elevator.

Oscai allegedly asked if she's seen him around.

"I said 'No, I don't think I've seen you around' and he said 'you will, don't worry,'" said the student.

Days later, while in the bathroom at the library, the student says he pounded on the bathroom stall, threatened her and then took off.

"I started to notice this is really bad. I was afraid for my life at the point," said the student.

Another student, Makayla Ruckman said she filed a police report last week, after she noticed Oscai following her on the bus and popping up in unexpected places.

She says one time she confronted him.

"I turned around and said 'I need you quit following me.' And he said, 'Okay, I am sorry' and he ran off into a parking lot," said Ruckman.

The District Attorney is aware of the allegations and has been in contact with MTSU Police.

"We want him off our campus because he is a possible threat," said Ruckman.

MTSU police confirm Oscai has been banned from the school library and the student union, but he is still allowed to be on campus and go to classes.

Students told News 4's Liz Lohuis the university is investigating and that Oscai has a student disciplinary hearing scheduled for April 9.

News 4 reached out to MTSU for details.

Spokesperson Jimmy Hart sent us this statement:

Due to federal student privacy rules, MTSU cannot confirm or deny the existence of such an investigation, nor can MTSU comment on specific student disciplinary investigations. However, we can state that during the course of all investigations, all involved students are entitled to due process. As a result, we must give an accused student notice of the allegations against him or her and provide a meaningful opportunity to respond.

During the investigation, accused students are permitted to remain on campus unless they are determined to present a direct threat to the safety of others.

Oscai has been arrested before.

According the Cook County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, Oscai was charged with domestic battery in 2012.

"I was told he was no longer a problem and that he is no longer violent," said Ruckman.