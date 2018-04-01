Vicky Glover rebounds as Scotland's first female boxer to Commonwealth Games

From the courtroom to Australia's Gold Coast, Vicky Glover has been on a rollercoaster ride over the past year to become Scotland's first female boxer at the Commonwealth Games.

In July, the boxing champion from Hamilton, Scotland, was found guilty of assault after attacking two men with a baseball bat. The 18-year-old was ordered to serve 200 hours of community service and 18 months of supervision.

Since then, the teenager, known for her power in the ring, has thrown herself into the sport she loves -- as well as mowed some lawns and painted houses along the way -- to make history as her country's first female boxing representative to the games, the multisport event for members of the Commonwealth underway through April 15 in the Australian state of Queensland.

Targeting gold, she started the games by defeating Valerian Spicer of Dominica, who is twice her age, in a split decision.

Boxing Scotland tweeted that Glover's win was "absolutely fantastic."

Team Scotland called the victory "historic."

Glover now progresses to the quarter finals.

The rest of day three of the Commonwealth Games was dramatic, with world records broken and upsets all over the place. Here are some highlights:

She Cranes make history

We wrote Friday of the amazing story of Peace Proscovia, the Ugandan netball captain who defied her father and her country's cultural norms to follow her dream of competing in the sport she loves.

With Proscovia and her teammates, Uganda fielded a netball team for the first time at the games.

And Saturday, the She Cranes made history all over again by defeating Malawi 54-52.

Proscovia put in a captain's performance, inspiring her team with an amazing shot accuracy of 92%.

Brownlee brothers bounce back to win silver

After a disappointing individual event where neither won a medal, triathlete brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, who have dominated the sport over the past few years, bounced back with an impressive performance in the mixed triathlon relay to win silver for England.

The mixed event consists of nation teams of four -- two women and two men -- who each have to complete a 300-meter swim, 7.5-kilometer cycle and 1.5-kilometer run before handing over to a teammate.

Alongside the Brownlees, Jess Learmonth and Vicky Holland made up the English team, which finished second behind host nation Australia.

World record for Scotland

There was a lot of excitement in cycling Saturday as Scotland's Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham broke a world record, completing 1,000 meters in 9.568 seconds in the qualifying round of the men's blind and visually impaired sprint.

The team went on to win the gold medal, its second of the games so far.

Upsets galore

There was a huge upset in the paratriathlon as five-time world champion Bill Chaffey of Australia crashed into a barricade, breaking his hand cycle in bits.

England's Joe Townsend won the gold, Australian Nic Beveridge took silver, and Chaffey remarkably battled back for the bronze.

There was another big upset for the Aussies in cycling as Matt Glaetzer, the world champion of the men's sprint who set a world record in qualifying, was knocked out by Malaysia's Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

Malaysia had a knack for upsets Saturday as countryman Nafiizwan Adnan defeated top seed and two-time Commonwealth champion Nick Matthew of England in the men's squash quarterfinals in an incredible game that finished 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6.

Squash is brutal

And while we're on the subject, what a sport squash is!

The ball can get up to speeds of 170 mph, and you'll burn 1,000 calories in an hour's worth of play.

It's a brutal game of twists, turns, rallies, racket-throwing, arguments with the umpire -- think John McEnroe playing tennis but worse -- and a lot of sweat. Athletes are going through five tops a match, plus countless headbands and wristbands. There are even teams of about a dozen people who are sent to clean the court after every game.

If you haven't checked it out yet, make sure you do. It's amazing.