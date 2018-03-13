Clear
Pompeo's secretary of state confirmation hearing set for next Thursday

Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing for secretary of state is scheduled for 10 a.m. next Thursday, the Senate Foreign ...

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 8:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 5:33 PM

Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing for secretary of state is scheduled for 10 a.m. next Thursday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee announced Friday.

Pompeo has been tapped by President Donald Trump to succeed Rex Tillerson, whom Trump fired last month.

Pompeo has served as head of the CIA in the first year of Trump's presidency.

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican who's the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had previously said in a statement that Pompeo's confirmation hearing would be in April, but the committee had yet to confirm an exact date.

Pompeo went through a confirmation hearing last year to be CIA director. The former congressman from Kansas was confirmed by the Senate 66-32.

The White House announced last month that Trump had decided to replace Tillerson with Pompeo. In turn, Trump has nominated Gina Haspel to take over Pompeo's role as CIA director.

The announcement to replace the top diplomat came ahead of a much-anticipated upcoming sit-down meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

