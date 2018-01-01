Snow didn't stop one man from hitting the green

It's safe to say a lot of us are fed up with winter, and some are really itching to get back on the green.

That's the case for this golfer.

Jesse Roscoe of Ortonville, Minnesota posted a video of him 'snow golfing,' complete with the perfect summer outfit: shorts and a polo.

He throws a little snow up to see the direction of the wind, grabs a club, takes a few practice swings, and drives a ball down the fairway.

According to his Facebook profile, Jesse's the superintendent at the golf course.

The video has been viewed tens of thousands of times, and shared hundreds of times.