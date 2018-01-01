Clear
Watch robber grab iPad, dash out the door at Slidell AT&T store

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 5:41 PM

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 2:39 PM

The Slidell Police Department is looking for a man who snatched an iPad out of the hands of an AT&T store employee.

The unidentified man can be seen on surveillance video provided by the SPD walking into an AT&T store on the I-10 Service Road just after 1:30 p.m. on March 27.

The man stands calmly next to the employee, who was busy assisting two other customers.

Suddenly, the robber grabs the iPad out of the employee's hand and makes a break for the door.

The store employee and the customers can be seen reacting in shock and disbelief as the robber dashes away from the store.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Det. Scott O'Shaughnessy at (985) 646-4348 or soshaughnessy@slidellpd.com.

