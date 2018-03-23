Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Justice Department seizes classified ads website Backpage.com

The classified ads website Backpage.com has been seized by federal law enforcement agencies, according to a banner th...

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 5:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 7:16 PM

The classified ads website Backpage.com has been seized by federal law enforcement agencies, according to a banner that popped up on the site Friday.

Scroll for more content...

The banner says, "backpage.com and affiliated websites have been seized as part of an enforcement action" by the FBI, US Postal Inspection Service and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and advocacy groups have long called for an investigation into Backpage.com for allegedly facilitating prostitution and sex trafficking.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department confirmed to CNN that the website has been seized, but the case remains under seal by the court. No other additional information was provided as of Friday evening.

CNN Money: Craigslist shuts down its personals section

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Winter weather again tonight, but a warm up is in sight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It