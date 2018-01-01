Oceanside police: 11-year-old boy takes grandmother's car, goes on joyride with friends

Police say an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Oceanside early Friday morning, and was last seen driving his grandmother's car, was found a few hours later.

Scroll for more content...

Oceanside police said Cesar Daukantas was spotted at a Shell gas station at 660 Douglas Drive at around 1:15 a.m. According to police, a clerk noticed the boy was with other juveniles and they all "did not appear to be with an adult and all appeared to be 10-11 years old."

Surveillance video from the gas station confirmed Cesar, who is 5 feet and weighs 95 pounds, was the driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra that drove away "with four other juveniles of similar age and all were seen driving away EB on North River Road."

Police determined that the Elantra belonged to Cesar's grandmother, who said she last saw him at 10 p.m. at their Myrtlewood Court home.

City News Service reported police discovered the car at around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Avenida Descanso, about a mile from where the boy was last seen driving it. However, Cesar and the other kids were nowhere to be found.

After searching the neighborhood and talking to neighbors, the children were located in the 500 block of Calle Montecito, near Libby Lake Park, a fairly short distance from the abandoned Hyundai.

Per City News Service's report, police said all the kids were safe and returned to their families.