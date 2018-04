A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the neck on Detroit's east side.

Police were called to a home on the 11000 block of Chelsea Avenue near Conner Street and Gratiot Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The boy's mother told officers she heard multiple shots being fired outside their home. Moments later, her son came down from his bedroom to tell her he had been shot.

Police continue to search for the shooter.