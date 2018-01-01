Clear
Cynthia Nixon makes stop in Rochester in swing through Western and Central New York

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 11:21 AM

Governor Cuomo's Democratic contender for the 2018 election is continuing a swing through Central and Western New York.

Cynthia Nixon made her first campaign stops in Rochester, Syracuse and the Finger Lakes region Thursday, promising economic reform and gender equality.

"Women have always known that the only way to get change is to make it happen ourselves," Nixon said during her stop in Rochester. "It's on us to fix our state so that it works for everyone."

During her stop in Syracuse, she promised to support good jobs in an effort to combat poverty.

Nixon also says she wants to give people around the state more say in economic development programs.

She'll face Gov. Cuomo in the primaries on September 13.

