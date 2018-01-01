Clear
Former police officer sentenced in sexual abuse of minor

A former Police Officer is sentenced for sexual abuse of a child.On Thursday, Charles County Prosecutors annou...

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 11:21 AM

A former Police Officer is sentenced for sexual abuse of a child.

On Thursday, Charles County Prosecutors announced a judges sentencing of Clyde Douglas Parks Jr., to 11 years behind bars.

A former District Heights police officer, Parks Jr. was accused of engaging in sexual activity with a female minor when she was as young as 8-years-old.

It was May 24, 2017, when the Charles County Department of Social Services received a report of child sexual abuse involving Parks. Child Protective Services then referred the case to the Sheriffs Office for investigation.

Detectives were able to make contact with the victim, who alleged abuse by Parks Jr., over a two year period. According to the victim, Parks Jr. showed her pornographic material and repeatedly performed sexual acts on the victim.

The abuse was not reported until approximately 10 years later, when the victim was interviewed by investigators.

In speaking with detectives, Parks Jr. admitted to the sexual contact, as described by the victim.

Prosecutors recommended a 15 year jail term for Parks Jr., yet the judge instead sentenced him to 25 years with all but 11 suspended.

