Parents getting stressed out as walkout enters Day 5

The Oklahoma teacher walkout is entering into its fifth day of no classes.While teachers continue to fight for...

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 11:20 AM

The Oklahoma teacher walkout is entering into its fifth day of no classes.

While teachers continue to fight for better pay and resources, one parent we spoke with is getting stressed about graduation for her daughter.

