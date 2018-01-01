Clear
Kate Hudson announces pregnancy -- and baby's gender -- in excitement-filled video

Kate Hudson closed out her week with a big reveal: She's pregnant.The "Marshall" actress announced on Instagra...

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 2:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 10:27 AM

Kate Hudson closed out her week with a big reveal: She's pregnant.

The "Marshall" actress announced on Instagram on Friday that she's expecting a baby girl with musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The entire family, she said, is "crazy excited."

But, she said, it hasn't been an easy first trimester.

"If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick!" she wrote in a caption accompanying a gender-reveal video. "Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been."

Hudson has two sons from two previous relationships.

Ryder Russell Robinson, son of Hudson and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, was born in 2004. Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whose father is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, was born in 2011.

"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now!" Hudson wrote. "And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!"

Hudson and Fujikawa made their red carpet debut as a couple last May at the premiere of her mother Goldie Hawn's film "Snatched."

