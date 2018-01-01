Bud Light responds after 'Dilly Dilly' gets banned from the Masters

Spectators at the 2018 Augusta National Masters Golf Tournament are being warned that shouting phrases like 'Dilly Dilly' will get you booted from the course.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated, security staff at the golf course have been given a list of prohibited sayings. Anyone who shouts them will be removed.
On the list is the phrase 'Dilly Dilly,' recently made popular by a series of Bud Light commercials.
Upon hearing of the new rules, Bud Light responded, saying they'll send out 1,000 t-shirts with the phrase for fans to wear to the Masters.
"For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly'