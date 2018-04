April 13 is National Kissing Day and what better way to get into the spirit than coating your lips with a nice pepperoni-flavored lipstick.

Pizza chain 'Villa Italian Kitchen' has created "Pepperoni Pucker" lipstick that features a "zesty pepperoni flavor."

A select number of fans can score a free lipstick by signing up in advance at PepperoniPucker.com.