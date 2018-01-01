Clear
The Menendez brothers have been reunited in prison

Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents, are together again and house...

Apr. 6, 2018
Updated: Apr. 6, 2018 8:51 PM

Brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents, are together again and housed at the same California state prison.

Terry Thornton, spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said Lyle Menendez was transferred to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego on February 22 and was moved Wednesday into the same housing unit as Erik Menendez.

The move was made after a transfer request from Lyle Menendez. He previously had been held at Mule Creek State Prison in Northern California, Thornton said.

The prison board found no reason that the brothers could not be housed together.

Lyle Menendez, 50, and Erik Menendez, 47, have been imprisoned since July 1996, after a much-publicized trial. Both men are serving life sentences with no possibility of parole.

In the sensational televised trial, the brothers, then teenagers, claimed they killed their parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, California, after years of sexual abuse by their father.

Prosecutors, however, said the two wanted to get their parents' $14 million fortune.

