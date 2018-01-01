'Jersey Shore' returns with tax troubles, fist bumps and plastic surgery

The overly tan "Jersey Shore" cast has returned to television.

MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" debuted Thursday and while it's been nearly six years since the gang said farewell, not much has changed.

Here's what we learned in the season premiere:

Something looks different

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, openly discuss having undergone plastic surgery. Vinny Guadagnino commented, "Nicole's face has the price tag hanging off of it."

The one cast member who looks almost eerily the same is Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio. His gelled blowout is unchanged and looks like it could withstand a tropical storm.

The gang's all here. Wait, where's Sammi?

Quite a bit of the two hour premiere focused on Sammi Giancola's absence. Her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who welcomed his first child on Tuesday with girlfriend, Jen Harley, admitted why he and Giancola eventually called it quits. "I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It's over," he said. But in true "Jersey Shore" fashion, Pauly D brought a life-size doll to replace Giancola in the house.

What's the situation?

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino showed up in the second half of the premiere and shared his serious legal troubles. In January, Mike pleaded guilty to tax evasion and concealing income. Although he was allowed to film the show, Sorrentino has a sentencing later this month and could face up to five years in prison.

"My freedom is jeopardized and there's nothing I need more than to see my roommates and have this vacation," Sorrentino said.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation' airs Thursdays at 8pm on MTV.