Dwayne Johnson shares Vin Diesel feud backstory

What we would have given to be a fly on the wall in the trailer with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Johnson revealed in a recent cover story with Rolling Stone that the meeting was part of the meltdown of their friendship, leaving fans all abuzz.

The pair have famously starred on the "Fast & Furious" franchise together, but have since reportedly not seen eye to eye.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Johnson told Rolling Stone. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating."

"It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity," the star added. "Whether we work together again or not."

In 2016, Johnson posted a photo on Instagram -- which he has since removed -- in which he talked about filming "The Fate of the Furious."

"Some [male co-stars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," Johnson wrote. "The ones that don't are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es."

That set off a tizzy, as fans theorized Johnson was talking about Diesel.

Johnson posted an Instagram of a clip from filming and wrote, "You guys reading this know how much I believe in the idea of TEAM EFFORT. That means respecting every person, their time and their value when they step on to my set or partner with our production company. And like with any team - that's a family - there's gonna be conflict."

"Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs," Johnson continued. "To me, conflict can be a good thing, when its followed by great resolution."

Things got so heated that costar Tyrese Gibson weighed in on social media, seeming to side with Diesel.

"I'm sorry to announce that if Dewayne [sic] is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic]," Gibson wrote on an Instagram posting. "You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you're a 'Clown.'"

Johnson confirmed to Rolling Stone that he and Diesel's scenes were shot separately.

"That is correct," the superstar said. "We were not in any scenes together."

The actor is set to star in a "Fast & Furious" spinoff, "Hobbs and Shaw," which costars Jason Statham and is due out next year.

As for where Johnson and Diesel go from here, The Rock said "I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have."

"Actually, you can erase that last part about 'no ill will,'" Johnson said. "We'll just keep it with the clarity."

Diesel told USA Today last year he felt some things with Johnson had been "blown out of proportion."

"It's not always easy being an alpha" the actor said. "And it's two alphas. Being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the (butt)."