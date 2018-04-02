Clear

Mike Myers revives 'Dr. Evil' to tease Trump

Mike Myers joins Jimmy Fallon to poke fun at President Donald Trump's administration firings.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 4:35 AM

Scroll for more content...

At a time when several members of Donald Trump's Cabinet have either been let go or are speculated to be on their way out, a (satirical) member of the President's team says he has been fired: Dr. Evil.

Comedian Mike Meyers briefly reprised his role from the "Austin Powers" movie series in an appearance on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday night, telling viewers that he was originally going to be "secretary of evil, but Steve Bannon got that job."

Instead, Dr. Evil was an "ideas guy" who came up with "all the most evil stuff."

He took credit for "the wall," which he wanted to be "a moat filled with spiky Blowfish."

However, even Dr. Evil has his limits. He said he wasn't responsible for deporting so-called "Dreamers" -- undocumented people brought to the United States as children.

"I'm evil, but I'm not a monster," the movie villain said.

Dr. Evil also announced his 2020 presidential run with "the only man who's more hated" than Trump: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

His campaign merchandise even has a catchphrase: "Make the World Evil Again."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Winter weather again tonight, but a warm up is in sight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It