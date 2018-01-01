Inmate accused of trying to hire someone to kill child victim in sex crime case

A Portsmouth man accused of sex crimes against a child is now facing allegations that he tried to hire someone to kill the child while in jail, according to court records.

Antwann Miller was recently indicted by the grand jury for attempted capital murder for hire, attempted capital murder by inmate, solicitation to commit murder and obstruction of justice, according to court documents.

On July 24, detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested and charged 36-year-old Miller with the long-term sexual abuse of a female under the age of 16. Miller was charged with several sex-related crimes including aggravated sexual battery, sexual object penetration and indecent liberties with a child by custodian.

After thoroughly investigating the case, detectives requested additional charges against Miller through indictment. He is facing rape, forcible sodomy, sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, incident liberties with a child by custodian and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Miller is currently in the custody of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

We reached out to him to request an interview but he declined.

We spoke to his lawyer who said she did not want to discuss the case because it is still pending.

Miller is scheduled for a hearing at the end of June.