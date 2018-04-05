Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2018 6:45 AM

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The remains of a missing CDC scientist were found in the Chattahoochee River. Authorities say there were no signs of foul play.

-- President Donald Trump revived the debunked claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 elections.

-- This Illinois town banned assault weapons. And there's a hefty fine for residents who don't turn them in by June 13.

-- The surgeon general issued an advisory urging more Americans to carry the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone. The last such advisory was issued over a decade ago and focused on drinking during pregnancy.

-- Sears and Delta customer data may have been exposed in a cyberattack.

-- Hurricane season is shaping up to look a bit like 2017, forecasters say.

-- East Africa may be splitting in two. Literally.

-- A Bollywood star has been sentenced to prison for poaching.

-- Could there be an Indiana Joan in the future? Steven Spielberg thinks so.

Unsettled weather Monday, dry days ahead, and a warm up.
