Tim Pawlenty declares for Minnesota governor's race

Former Minnesota Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty is looking for a new job -- his old one.

A Republican familiar with Pawlenty's plans told CNN on Thursday that he is expected to jump back into politics and seek his old job in an announcement this week.

The Republican source said the former governor and previous presidential hopeful is set to release a video Thursday afternoon ahead of a formal announcement on Friday declaring his intention to join the race for governor.

The state's current governor, Democrat Mark Dayton, is not seeking a third term in the election this November, and Pawlenty joining the race would give Republicans a familiar name as they try to flip the seat.

Pawlenty was first elected governor of Minnesota in 2002 and served two terms. He mounted a failed presidential bid after he left office in January 2011.

Touting his blue-collar Minnesota upbringing, Pawlenty quit the race after a disappointing third-place finish in the Iowa Straw Poll.

In January of this year, Pawlenty declined to run for Senate after Democratic Sen. Al Franken resigned amid accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior that led to the appointment of Democrat Tina Smith to replace him.

Pawlenty recently stepped down as chief executive of the Financial Services Roundtable after more than five years leading the DC-based trade group.