Police: Woman arrested after trying to run man over with car

California City Police have arrested a woman for allegedly attempting to run someone over with her car.Witness...

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 3:30 PM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2018 6:10 AM

California City Police have arrested a woman for allegedly attempting to run someone over with her car.

Witnesses told police a woman driving a red Hyundai Accent attempted to run a man over on Hacienda at North Loop Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

The woman instead crashed into a parked car, according to police. The victim suffered minor injuries and was able to get away. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office later arrested Christine Patterson in Lancaster.

Patterson, 22, was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

