Clear

International Criminal Court Fast Facts

Here's a look at the International Criminal Court, a ...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 5:31 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 5:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the International Criminal Court, a court comprised of 123 states from around the world.

Facts:
Although created by the Rome Statute, a treaty first brought before the United Nations, the ICC operates as an independent entity.

International courts and tribunals

International Criminal Court

International law

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

United Nations

Crimes against humanity

Human rights

Human rights violations

Unrest, conflicts and war

Omar al-Bashir

Political Figures - Intl

War crimes

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Criminal law

Ethnic conflicts

Genocide

Fast Facts

Africa

Central Africa

Democratic Republic of Congo

Court trials

Trial and procedure

Crimes against persons

Homicide

Ivory Coast

Murder

Western Africa

Sentencing

Civil unrest

Rebellions and insurgencies

Europe

Italy

Rome

Southern Europe

Continents and regions

Government organizations - Intl

The Court is located in The Hague, Netherlands.

The ICC is the "court of last resort," committed after July 1, 2002. The Court tries four types of crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and war crimes. It is not intended to replace a national justice system.

Currently, 138 states are signatories but only 123 are considered parties to the treaty.

The United States is a signatory to the treaty, but not a party.

Cases are referred to the court by national governments or the United Nations Security Council.

The 18 judges serve nine year terms.

July 17, 1998 - The Rome Statute is adopted by 120 states, informally establishing the permanent International Criminal Court. Seven members of the UN vote against the statute: the United States, China, Iraq, Israel, Libya, Qatar and Yemen.

July 1, 2002 - The Rome Statute enters into force after ratification by 60 countries.

October 12, 2016 - Burundi votes to withdraw from the ICC, but is still listed as a party.

October 21, 2016 - South Africa notifies the UN it is withdrawing from the ICC, saying parts of the Rome statute conflict with the country's own laws which give heads-of-state, particularly ones they're trying to reach peace and stability with, diplomatic immunity.

October 26, 2016 - Gambia announces it is withdrawing from the court, citing bias against Africans.

November 16, 2016 - Russia says it will withdraw from the ICC under a directive signed by President Vladimir Putin.

October 27, 2017 - Burundi withdraws from the ICC, becoming the first member state to do so.

March 14, 2018 - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says in a statement that the country has given notice that it will withdraw from the ICC. The announcement follows the ICC's February 8 statement that it has started an inquiry into Duterte's controversial war on drugs.

Trials:
Thomas Lubanga
January 26, 2009 - The trial begins for Congolese warlord, Thomas Lubanga, who is accused of "conscripting and enlisting children under the age of 15 years and using them to participate actively in hostilities (child soldiers)."
March 14, 2012 - Thomas Lubanga is convicted of war crimes for using children under the age of 15 as soldiers.
July 10, 2012 - Lubanga is sentenced to 14 years in prison. He is the first person to be convicted and sentenced by the ICC.

Germain Katanga and Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui
November 24, 2009 - The trial begins against former Congolese rebel leaders Germain Katanga and Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui. They are accused of three counts of crimes against humanity and seven counts of war crimes stemming from attacks on the village of Bogoro that occurred between January and March 2003.
November 21, 2012 - The trial against Katanga and Chui is separated into individual cases.
December 18, 2012 - Former rebel leader Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui is acquitted of charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
March 7, 2014 - Germain Katanga is found guilty "as an accessory to one count of a crime against humanity (murder) and counts of war crimes (murder, attacking a civilian population, destruction of property and pillaging)" for the 2003 attack.
May 23, 2014 - Katanga is sentenced to 12 years in prison.
January 18, 2016 - After an appeal for a sentence reduction, Germain Katanga's ICC jail term officially ends, although he remains in Congolese custody as the DRC investigates additional charges against him.

Jean-Pierre Bemba
November 22, 2010 - The trial begins for former Congolese Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba, who is accused of three counts of war crimes and two counts of crimes against humanity for failing to keep his forces from raping and killing civilians in Central African Republic in 2002-2003.
March 21, 2016 - The ICC declares Jean-Pierre Bemba guilty on two counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of war crimes.
June 21, 2016 - Bemba is sentenced to 18 years in prison.
October 19, 2016 - The ICC convicts Bemba and four members of his legal team of interfering with witnesses during his original trial.
June 8, 2018 - Bemba's 18-year jail sentence is overturned by the appeals court.
June 13, 2018 - The court orders Bemba's "interim release," pending sentencing on his other conviction.
September 17, 2018 - Bemba receives a one year suspended sentence and is fined 300,000 euros (almost $350,000) for his witness tampering conviction.

Bosco Ntaganda
September 2, 2015 - The trial begins for Bosco Ntaganda, who stands accused of 13 counts of war crimes and five crimes against humanity which allegedly took place in 2002-2003 in Ituri, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Blé Goudé
January 28, 2016 - The trial begins for former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and former Ivorian politician Charles Blé Goudé. Gbagbo and Blé Goudé are charged with four counts of crimes against humanity, including murder and rape, for acts allegedly committed in 2010 and 2011.

Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi
September 27, 2016 - Islamic militant Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi is sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to war crimes for destroying religious and historic monuments in the ancient city of Timbuktu, Mali. The trial marks the first time the ICC has tried the destruction of cultural heritage as a war crime.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade Apple Dumplings and Bazaar

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game