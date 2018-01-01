Clear

How to help victims of the Florida school shooting

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 12:03 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 9:03 AM

As the nation grapples with the horrifying school shooting in South Florida, there are ways to help.

You can donate to funds for the victims and the families.


For those in the Florida area, you can also help by donating blood.

OneBlood has sent additional units of blood to the Broward County hospitals treating the injured, and are asking for help to replenish the supply.

They are now appealing for donations of the universal blood type O-negative at donation centers over the next few days. Appointments are recommended and can be made here.

Lutheran Church Charities' K-9 Comfort Dogs have arrived in Parkland Florida and are available at counseling centers and vigils as a special kind of grief counselor. Their travel expenses can be supported here.

Please contact CNN's Impact Your World on Twitter @CNNImpact if you know of any other ways to help.

OneBlood is requesting O-negative blood to help treat injured

The National Compassion Fund has an appeal underway

Broward Education Foundation launches a GoFundMe campaign

