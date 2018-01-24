House Democrats move retreat to DC ahead of potential votes

The House Democrats' retreat has been moved from Cambridge, Maryland, to the US Capitol so lawmakers can participate in any upcoming votes this week.

"Given the pressing issues Congress will likely vote on over the next three days, House Democrats will hold their United for A Better Tomorrow Issues Conference at the US Capitol," read a statement from Rep. Joe Crowley's communications director, Lauren French.

The retreat is scheduled for February 7-9, and CNN previously reported that former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote address.

Government funding is scheduled to run out on February 8, and there are several issues Congress is working out negotiations on ahead of that deadline.