Kylie Jenner announces a baby girl

First-time mom Kylie Jenner has named her daughter Stormi.

The cosmetics mogul and reality star revealed her baby's name on social media, the same place where days ago she said she'd given birth on Feb. 1.

Jenner, 20, is in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

She kept her pregnancy under wraps throughout, refraining from acknowledging it publicly or posting about it on social media, a unique move for a member of one of the Internet's most social-friendly families.

Sources close to the family in September confirmed to CNN that she was expecting.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Jenner said on Sunday. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

Jenner followed her birth announcement with a video published to her YouTube channel showing intimate details of her life over the last last nine months.