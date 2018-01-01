wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

Amazon packages found dumped in Texas neighborhood

More than 60 packages were found in a Justin neighborhood Sunday morning. The boxes were scattered and abandoned in a...

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 3:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 5:20 PM

More than 60 packages were found in a Justin neighborhood Sunday morning. The boxes were scattered and abandoned in and throughout a field; others were found in a ditch.

Justin police said they're investigating why the packages were dumped.

An Amazon spokesperson said, "This does not reflect the high standards we have for those delivering Amazon packages and we will address this with our delivery service provider. We appreciate the assistance of the local police to help get the packages to customers."

