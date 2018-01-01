wx_icon Terre Haute 23°

Trump accuser runs for state office in Ohio

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 10:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 11:39 PM

Rachel Crooks, a former Bayrock Group receptionist who accused President Donald Trump of kissing her on the mouth without her consent in 2005, is running for office, Cosmopolitan magazine reported Monday. She is running for the state legislature in Ohio.

"I think my voice should have been heard then, and I'll still fight for it to be heard now," Crooks, 35, told the magazine. "Americans are really upset with politics as usual, and I want to be a voice for them."

The Ohio House Democratic Caucus tweeted a photo of Crooks filing the petitions to run for the 88th State House District.

Crooks is among the group of at least 15 women who have come forward with accusations against Trump, who has vehemently denied the accusations.

