Several injured in 12-car crash

A Ballwin woman was killed and several were injured in multiple accidents that closed both directions of I-44 between Lebanon and Rolla Sunday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) worked three separate accidents in the eastbound and westbound lanes between the mile marker 138 and 186 around 5 p.m.

Police said Deborah Anderson, 63, of Ballwin, was killed in a 12-vehicle crash. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate 44 near mile marker 138 just east of Lebanon.

Two people were airlifted from the scene of a 30 car pile-up on eastbound Interstate 44 at mile marker 186 in Rolla.

A total of 11 injuries have been reported from the crash.

"It was some of the worst accidents I've ever seen," said Rachel Madryga, who was involved in a wreck along I-44 in Rolla less than a half a mile away from the 30 car pile-up, "it was really scary."

Madryga says the roads along I-44 in and around Rolla were especially icy, with black ice.

"I've never experienced my car swerve like that before ever," she said.

MSHP said the area is a high crash zone due to a sharp curve but the icy road conditions contributed to this crash.

In addition, westbound Interstate 44 was shut down near mile marker I-44 due to an injury crash.

Police reopened the interstate at all three crash sites at 8:30 p.m.

Troop I tweeted that the roads are still slick and hazardous due to the afternoon snow storm.

Law enforcement is still investigating the scene to determine the cause of the accident.