Couple's Viral Wedding Photos Show Ceremony 400 Feet Above Canyon

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 7:31 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 11:42 PM

You've probably never seen photographs like this before.

Lodi residents Kimberly Weglin and Ryan Jenks got married in Moab, Utah -- suspended 400 feet above a canyon.

Their wedding photos, featuring them on a spider web looking contraption as they said their vows, have gone viral.

"I've heard a lot of people say, 'Because it's every woman's dream to get married on a spiderweb,'" Weglin told FOX40. "And I was like, 'For me it was.' That was super romantic for me because that was what we love."

Both Weglin and Jenks said they live the "slack life" and enjoy reaching "flow state" when they are on the line. They do both slackline and highline.

"That's our whole life," Weglin said. "We didn't really change anything about our lives to make this wedding happen, which I think is the interesting part that a lot people don't really realize. We live this lifestyle every single day."

