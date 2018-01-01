Otter Tail residents view Super Bowl on the ice

Some football fans went out in the freezing cold to watch the Super Bowl.

Scroll for more content...

The wind and ice didn't stop northerners from enjoying the great outdoors Sunday afternoon.

Tailgaters pulled up to a tent in the middle of Otter Tail Lake to eat, drink and play their way up to the Super Bowl.

Hot chocolate was passed around to keep the cold away, but the main attraction was the big screen for the big game.

For organizers, it was about more than having Super Bowl fun, they're celebrating the community's 150th anniversary.

"It's a milestone in any kind of community and certainly in our country, it's just nice to know that we were here 150 years ago, and we've been going strong every since, and we're certainly looking forward to another 150 years," said Mark Bjerke, Event Manager.

The Minneapolis matchup "kicked off" a year of events Otter Tail County will host in 2018.

The historical society and Lake Country Association hope to show just how special the county is, even with it's below zero.

"Winter is very long if you don't embrace it, it's cold here, so we always say, let's embrace the cold," said Nick Leonard, Otter Tail County.

This weekend, "On Ice" had more than 1,300 people attend.