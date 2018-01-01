wx_icon Terre Haute 23°

Rude slurs carved into vandalized Ocean Beach car

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 11:48 PM

A woman in Ocean Beach was left in shock after she discovered her car brutally vandalized in broad daylight.

Glass remained all over the ground from her vehicle's shattered windows Friday and police were still looking for whoever trashed her car.

"I was in shock I was like why would anyone do this?" she told 10News.

It wasn't how she ever thought her morning would start. Now - she's so scared that she didn't even want to be on camera. She did share photos of the damage, showing broken windows and rude phrases and symbols carved into the paint.

"So it was all scratched all around it and then one of the windows was broken and (I have a) flat tire," she said. " (They carved) 'Jesus loves you' and they did a swastika on top and (wrote) 'slut' all over in several places on the car."

Some of the things carved into her car were so offensive, 10News decided to blur them.

In all, it's caused thousands of dollars in damage. She says she has no idea what provoked the attack - but that it could be a result of her job. She's an apartment manager and wonders if she was targeted because of her position.

Police say they haven't been able to catch who is responsible. The victim says she's now looking into getting security cameras.

"Makes one be wary and cautious," she said. "And a little bit scared."

Police say this is not a hate crime since the woman is not Jewish. If you have any information, call the police.

